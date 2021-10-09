CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This national employer just raised its minimum wage to $21 an hour amid worker shortage

By Lauren Barry
audacy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinimum wage workers employed by Bank of America in the U.S. are now making $21 per hour, according to a Wednesday press release. This is just one step of a plan to increase that hourly wage to $25 by 2025, said the company. In the past four years, Bank of America raised the minimum hourly wage to $15 in 2017; to $17 in 2019 and to $20 2020. This May, the company also required all of its U.S. vendors to pay employees dedicated to the bank a minimum salary of $15 per hour.

Related
KTUL

Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $25 by 2025

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bank of America announced that it has raised it's minimum hourly wage to $21, as part of the next step toward the company's plan to increase minimum wage to $25 by 2025. In the last four years, the company's minimum wage has been increasing steadily.
TULSA, OK
MySanAntonio

BofA bumps its minimum wage again on the way to $25 an hour

Bank of America is bumping its minimum hourly wage to $21, taking another step toward a goal of paying $25 by 2025. The move, announced Wednesday, nudges pay up from $20, a level the firm had enacted last year ahead of schedule. A $21 wage translates to a full-time annualized salary of $43,680. It extends a series of hikes lifting the firm's base pay from $15 in 2017.
ECONOMY
98.1 The Hawk

New York State Hourly Employees To See Increase in Minimum Wage

If you are an hourly employee who works in New York, you will soon see a few more cents in your paycheck because a minimum wage increase is coming by the end of the year. Right now, hourly employees in New York state who work in areas outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County are paid a minimum hourly wage of $12.50. By December 31, that amount will rise to a minimum of $13.20, a 70 cent increase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Minimum Wage#Layoffs#Bank Of America#Usa Today#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Citigroup#Wells Fargo#Bloomberg
HuffingtonPost

California Ends ‘Piece Rate’ Work For Garment Workers, Guaranteeing Minimum Hourly Wage

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill Monday that will require the state’s garment factories to pay workers a minimum hourly wage. The law, known as Senate Bill 62, bans the industry’s long-standing practice of “piece rate” payment, in which workers are paid according to how many units of work they complete in a certain amount of time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mainebiz.biz

Bangor Savings Bank hikes minimum wage to $18 an hour

Bangor Savings Bank on Wednesday said it will increase its minimum wage for employees to $18 an hour, $2 more than the current pay rate, in an effort to attract and retain workers. The raise, effective Oct. 18, will apply to about 475 of the bank's 1,100 employees. "We're continuing...
BANGOR, ME
NBCMontana

Bozeman Health raises minimum wage to $17 an hour

BUTTE, Mont. — Wages at Bozeman Health will start at $17 an hour beginning November 12, after the company announced Thursday that the company has approved a $25 million investment in employees over the next five years. Approximately 800 employees will be impacted. The company is Gallatin County's largest employer.
BOZEMAN, MT
Chaffee County Times

Ski Cooper raises minimum wage to $15.25

Ski Cooper recently announced that it will raise its company minimum starting wage to $15.25 per hour. Recent economic challenges and changes in the labor force and demographics combined with Ski Cooper’s strong financial performance of late, are among the several factors that prompted the increase. “Cooper’s recent successes, including...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Jobs
KXRO.com

Washington minimum wage rises to $14.49 per hour in 2022

The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) announced the state’s minimum wage will rise to $14.49 per hour starting Jan. 1, 2022. State law mandates L&I calculate the minimum wage for the coming year based on the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). L&I compares the CPI-W from August of the previous year to the index for August of the current year to make the calculation.
WASHINGTON STATE
ifiberone.com

If you’re earning minimum wage in WA, state says it’s raising your pay to $14.49 per hour in January

Washington’s Department of Labor and Industries announced on Thursday that minimum wage earners are due for another raise come January. Starting January 1, 2022, the state will bump its minimum wage rate to $14.49 per hour. The state’s current minimum wage is $13.69 per hour. The result is the state’s current minimum wage of $13.69 will go up 5.83 percent next year. BLS attributed the increase in the price index to more expensive gas, housing, household furnishings, and food.
WASHINGTON STATE
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Students set to get raises with minimum wage increase

UCF students working minimum wage jobs are set to get a raise beginning Sept. 30. In the first string of increases stemming from the approval of Amendment 2 on the 2020 election ballot, minimum wage will increase to $10 and will continue increasing every year until it hits $15 in 2026, according to the amendment.
COLLEGES
WJHG-TV

Local businesses hope minimum wage increase will help with employment

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Help wanted signs can be seen up and down the beach as businesses have had issues finding people to apply. Some might say it’s because of the state’s minimum wage. “Right now it’s $8.65 per hour,” CareerSource Gulf Coast Communications Manager Becky Samarippa said. But...
BAY COUNTY, FL
wnynewsnow.com

New York Continuing Plan To Raise The Minimum Wage To $15 Per Hour

ALBANY – New York has moved forward with its plan to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour. The State Department of Labor announced Monday the next phase requires the wage to increase to $15 per hour on Long Island and in Westchester, matching the wage already set in NYC.
ALBANY, NY
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH

