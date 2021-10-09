This national employer just raised its minimum wage to $21 an hour amid worker shortage

Minimum wage workers employed by Bank of America in the U.S. are now making $21 per hour, according to a Wednesday press release. This is just one step of a plan to increase that hourly wage to $25 by 2025, said the company. In the past four years, Bank of America raised the minimum hourly wage to $15 in 2017; to $17 in 2019 and to $20 2020. This May, the company also required all of its U.S. vendors to pay employees dedicated to the bank a minimum salary of $15 per hour.