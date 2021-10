Andy Murray showed he is not ready to surrender to his sport’s next generation after battling past Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the BNP Paribas Masters in Indian Wells.Murray has tipped the precocious 18-year-old Spaniard as a future world number one but it was the veteran Scot who outlasted his opponent 5-7 6-3 6-2 in over three hours in the desert heat.Alcaraz, who burst on to the scene by reaching the quarter-finals of this year’s US Open, initially looked awe-struck by the occasion as a string of unforced errors left him trailing 3-0 and 0-40 at the start...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO