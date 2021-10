A state law goes into effect today allowing restaurants, bars and liquor stores to sell cocktails to-go. Governor Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2773 this Spring. The move stemmed from an executive order in March of 2020 allowing businesses to sell alcoholic beverages to-go and for delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was intended to offer some financial relief to businesses forced to shut down or scale down operations due to safety. Under the new law, businesses need to obtain permits through the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control to sell alcohol for off-property consumption. Restaurants without a series 6 or 7 liquor license will need to “lease” their right to sell to-go cocktails from a business with proper licensing in the same county.

DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO