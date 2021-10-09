CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pale Ramon – “Forever”

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaptivating with a climatic rock sound and atmospheric pull, “Forever” is a track from Brooklyn-based duo Pale Ramon. Building steadily with pulsing, sharp synths and reflective percussion amidst eerie backing effects, “Forever” kicks into a more rock-forward energy as the two-minute mark approaches, the gradual guitars reminding tonally of Radiohead. The “bound like a fire,” line is joined by the convergence of guitars and synths, captivating with blaring guitar effects thereafter. An anthemic vocal rise around the track’s mid-point ushers in a stirring energy. The concluding minutes, and especially the “you’ll get back your love when you love yourself,” refrain, is supremely hypnotic; the bustling percussion, lingering guitar tones, and warm distortion combine for a thrilling close.

