Dante Matas – “Around the Bend”

A catchy track from Toronto-based Dante Matas with intermingling guitars and synths, “Around the Bend” is the second single from Matas’ upcoming Avoid Discipline EP. Soaring, retro-pop vocals amidst rolling guitars concoct a vintage feeling initially, the ensuing synth involvement and escalating percussion leading into the delectable “take a little time,” hook. A few verses later, the more rock-forward “doing more than what’s required,” twist is briskly yet cohesively interwoven, providing a burst of energy that departs from the more dazed, melancholic yearning of the initial verses. “It’s an uplifting song about not being afraid to start over,” Matas says of “Around the Bend,” another success from the artist, who first caught our ear with “A Head Full of Phantoms” in 2019.