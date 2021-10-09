CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dante Matas – “Around the Bend”

Cover picture for the articleA catchy track from Toronto-based Dante Matas with intermingling guitars and synths, “Around the Bend” is the second single from Matas’ upcoming Avoid Discipline EP. Soaring, retro-pop vocals amidst rolling guitars concoct a vintage feeling initially, the ensuing synth involvement and escalating percussion leading into the delectable “take a little time,” hook. A few verses later, the more rock-forward “doing more than what’s required,” twist is briskly yet cohesively interwoven, providing a burst of energy that departs from the more dazed, melancholic yearning of the initial verses. “It’s an uplifting song about not being afraid to start over,” Matas says of “Around the Bend,” another success from the artist, who first caught our ear with “A Head Full of Phantoms” in 2019.

Pale Ramon – “Forever”

Captivating with a climatic rock sound and atmospheric pull, “Forever” is a track from Brooklyn-based duo Pale Ramon. Building steadily with pulsing, sharp synths and reflective percussion amidst eerie backing effects, “Forever” kicks into a more rock-forward energy as the two-minute mark approaches, the gradual guitars reminding tonally of Radiohead. The “bound like a fire,” line is joined by the convergence of guitars and synths, captivating with blaring guitar effects thereafter. An anthemic vocal rise around the track’s mid-point ushers in a stirring energy. The concluding minutes, and especially the “you’ll get back your love when you love yourself,” refrain, is supremely hypnotic; the bustling percussion, lingering guitar tones, and warm distortion combine for a thrilling close.
Review: K-pop ENHYPEN’s debut album is a joyfully delight

“Dimension: Dilemma” by ENHYPEN (BELIFT)ENHYPEN takes its own advice seriously. Track “Go Big or Go Home” could very well describe the K-pop group's attitude to its first studio album “Dimension: Dilemma.” Its understated musical vibe belies its flawlessness and impact.The septet’s highly anticipated first full record (they have already released two very well received EPs in the last 10 months) will delight with its carousel of well-executed genres. The eight tracks move easily between rock, some R&B and hip-hop, with a little garage thrown in, all underscored by very smooth pop and electro. Lead single “Tamed-Dashed” is a New Wave...
Don Toliver Charts Familiar Terrain on ‘Life of a Don’

Over the past decade, hip-hop’s R&B-leaning interlocutors have primarily trafficked in a kind of euphoric subterfuge. Where drugs once served as a source of sensory enhancement, they have been reconfigured in the genre as a pathway, or shortcut, to genuine connection. The result tends to be music with unintelligible emotional stakes. Tortured and lovelorn, rap’s would-be romantics have found themselves in a loop: chasing the fantasy of love as opposed to uncovering anything about its reality.  For the Houston rapper Don Toliver, it’s been a framework for success. An acolyte of fellow Houstonian Travis Scott, he arrived on the scene last...
Live and Local with Dante High!

Later this month, Dante High (Ari Picker) will drop their much-anticipated second album – and they’re holding a big party at Shakori Hills to celebrate. Halloween weekend, Saturday and Sunday, October 30-31, Shakori Hills will play host to a two-day “Horror in the Hills” event, with a lineup of artists including Dante High as well as Skylar Gudasz, Shirlette Ammons, and many more. Hosted in conjunction with Cat’s Cradle, the party will also include camping, horror movies, costume contests, a carnival, kids’ games, a Halloween brunch, and axe throwing – among other activities. (“Saturday is for the grown-up kids,” says Picker, “and Sunday is for the grown-ups’ kids.”)
R.I.P. Ricarlo Flanagan, 1981-2021

Ricarlo Flanagan was supposed to drop a new album today. But yesterday, friends and family mourned the comedian, actor and rapper, who died from COVID-19. Flanagan was 40. Originally from Ohio, Flanagan moved to Detroit in 2006 to advance his comedy and musical aspirations. He released his debut comedy album, Man Law, in 2013. As Father Flanagn, he released three other albums: Death of Davinchi (2010); An Opus Inspired By Andre Martin (2019); and Hope Your Proud (2020).
Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage to Confront Hecklers at Reno Concert

Tim McGraw shocked fans in Reno, Nevada this weekend when he jumped off stage to confront a heckler. The country music star was getting booed by some people in the crowd when he forgot the lyrics to his song "Just to See You Smile." McGraw hopped off the stage to get in their faces, in a video published by TMZ.
50 Cent Threatened By BMF Rapper Bleu DaVinci Over STARZ Depiction

The anticipation for 50 Cent’s Black Mafia Family series on STARZ was at a fever pitch prior to its September premiere. Fans of both 50 Cent and the Black Family Mafia story were anxious to see how it would translate to the small screen. But one person who actually has...
Ricarlo Flanagan, ‘Last Comic Standing’ Semifinalist and ‘Shameless’ Star, Dies at 40

Ricarlo Flanagan, an actor, rapper and stand-up comedian who was a semifinalist on “Last Comic Standing,” died over the weekend of COVID complications, his talent representative confirmed to Variety. He was 40. “Sadly this pandemic has taken the life of an extremely talented performer and even nicer human being. Ricarlo will be greatly missed,” Golfman told Variety. Friends have created a GoFundMe campaign to provide assistance to Flanagan’s family. “The news of a loved one’s death is never something easy to hear, let alone if you are far away from the individual,” reads the GoFundMe’s description. “Our dear friend has suddenly passed away and sadly...
Emani 22 Dead at 22: R&B Singer Cause of Death a Vehicular Accident?

The R&B singer Emani 22, who died at the age of 22, was remembered by rapper Bhad Bhabie. It's still unknown how Emani - whose full name was Emani Johnson - died, although there have been reports of a vehicle accident. Representatives have been contacted by DailyMail.com for comment, to...
‘Shameless’ Actor and Comedian Ricarlo Flanagan Dead at 40

Ricarlo Flanagan, known for his comedy and time as Davey on Shameless has died at the age of 40. He had most recently appeared in Room 104. Stu Golfman of KMR Talent spoke with Deadline about the passing of Flanagan. “Ricarlo was one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life and a joy to work for. He will be missed dearly.”
‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song’ Review: A Unique and Gratifying Pop-Music Documentary

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song” is a documentary about the Leonard Cohen song “Hallelujah,” and if that sounds like a lot of movie to devote to one song — well, “Hallelujah” is a lot of song. The way we think of it now, it’s epic and lovely and trancelike: a hymn cast in a pop idiom. You might call it a feel-good hymn for a secular society, because the word “hallelujah” has obvious religious connotations, and part of the reason that people feel so good listening to “Hallelujah,” or singing along with it in oversize stadiums, is that...
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss share new original single ‘High And Lonesome’

Led Zeppelin‘s Robert Plant and singer-songwriter Alison Krauss have shared a new single titled ‘High And Lonesome’, taken from the duo’s forthcoming collaborative album, ‘Raise The Roof’. The track, per Rolling Stone, was co-written by Plant and T-Bone Burnett, who also produced ‘Raise The Roof’, as well as Plant and...
Squid Game viewer points out major error with Netflix show

Viewers have been completely obsessed with Squid Game – and it’s easy to see why. The hugely popular Korean drama follows a group of cash-strapped individuals who unwittingly opt into playing children’s games for a huge cash prize – not realising that they will be killed if they lose the game.
Superliminal: a mind bending beauty

You’re drifting off to sleep at around 3 a.m., the last thing you hear is an ad for Dr. Pierce’s Somnasculpt dream therapy program. By the time you open your eyes again, you’re dreaming and within the beginning stages of the experiment. As “Superliminal,” released in late 2019, comes to...
Master Potter Oralia Lopez brings Mata Ortiz to Taos Blue Gallery

The rugged country of northern Chihuahua in Mexico seems an unlikely place to find an artistic movement. Yet just a few miles south of the San Luis Mountains, the residents of a small village produce a thin-walled, finely painted ceramic ware rivaling any handmade pottery in the world. Its originator, Juan Quezada, was discovered in 1976.
'Illuminating Dante' Exhibit on Display Oct. 5-31 in Mullins Library

A new exhibit curated by the University Libraries Special Collections Division and the Italian Program in the Department of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures is now on display in the lobby level of Mullins Library. "Illuminating Dante" commemorates the 700th anniversary of Italian poet Dante Alighieri's death (1265-1321) and celebrates Italian American Heritage and Culture month in October.
