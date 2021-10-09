CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PARACHUTER – “Coffee”

Cover picture for the articleA track out today from PARACHUTER, “Coffee” dazzles with a ’60s pop feeling alongside a spacey modern synth-laden touch. The project of singer/songwriter Wesley Jensen, PARACHUTER has impressed previously with tracks like “Modern Day” and “You Are My Home.” “Coffee” continues Jensen’s knack for memorable melodies and retro/modern pop infusions. The yearning vocals and bouncy piano concoct a nostalgic pull, the jumpstarted synths showing a suave turn. The “I really want to know you,” hook is especially melodic, the soaring vocals and pulsing synth spaciousness being replay-inducing. “Coffee” — much like its namesake — is a warming delight of a track.

obscuresound.com

Dante Matas – “Around the Bend”

A catchy track from Toronto-based Dante Matas with intermingling guitars and synths, “Around the Bend” is the second single from Matas’ upcoming Avoid Discipline EP. Soaring, retro-pop vocals amidst rolling guitars concoct a vintage feeling initially, the ensuing synth involvement and escalating percussion leading into the delectable “take a little time,” hook. A few verses later, the more rock-forward “doing more than what’s required,” twist is briskly yet cohesively interwoven, providing a burst of energy that departs from the more dazed, melancholic yearning of the initial verses. “It’s an uplifting song about not being afraid to start over,” Matas says of “Around the Bend,” another success from the artist, who first caught our ear with “A Head Full of Phantoms” in 2019.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Pale Ramon – “Forever”

Captivating with a climatic rock sound and atmospheric pull, “Forever” is a track from Brooklyn-based duo Pale Ramon. Building steadily with pulsing, sharp synths and reflective percussion amidst eerie backing effects, “Forever” kicks into a more rock-forward energy as the two-minute mark approaches, the gradual guitars reminding tonally of Radiohead. The “bound like a fire,” line is joined by the convergence of guitars and synths, captivating with blaring guitar effects thereafter. An anthemic vocal rise around the track’s mid-point ushers in a stirring energy. The concluding minutes, and especially the “you’ll get back your love when you love yourself,” refrain, is supremely hypnotic; the bustling percussion, lingering guitar tones, and warm distortion combine for a thrilling close.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Premiere: Incendiary Sweet – “Fairytales”

Released today, “Fairytales” is an alluring track with an easygoing meshing of folk and pop. The release is the third single from Incendiary Sweet, following up the previously featured “Rolling On.” Victoria (Incendiary Sweet) impresses with a range of structural turns throughout the track, following an accessibly breezy introduction of acoustics and keys with further hooks. For example, the twangy guitar leading into the “I don’t fall for poetry,” verse, as well as the final minute’s twinkling bridge, mix things up with just the right touch. Crisply melodic, “Fairytales” is another strong showing from Incendiary Sweet.
MUSIC
