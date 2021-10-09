PARACHUTER – “Coffee”
A track out today from PARACHUTER, “Coffee” dazzles with a ’60s pop feeling alongside a spacey modern synth-laden touch. The project of singer/songwriter Wesley Jensen, PARACHUTER has impressed previously with tracks like “Modern Day” and “You Are My Home.” “Coffee” continues Jensen’s knack for memorable melodies and retro/modern pop infusions. The yearning vocals and bouncy piano concoct a nostalgic pull, the jumpstarted synths showing a suave turn. The “I really want to know you,” hook is especially melodic, the soaring vocals and pulsing synth spaciousness being replay-inducing. “Coffee” — much like its namesake — is a warming delight of a track.www.obscuresound.com
Comments / 0