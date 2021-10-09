PARACHUTER – “Coffee”

The last time Coldplay put out an album, it was like a warm embrace of Earth This time, the British foursome has gone bigger — cosmically bigger."We’re looking upwards and outwards and trying to find answers, and I think maybe trying to find some perspective,” says drummer Will Champion. “Music of the Spheres” is a spacy 12-track collection with waves of synth and airy melodies. The track “Infinity Sign” sounds like it was created inside a starburst and “Biutyful” is a hit of ecstasy in musical form. This is an album that should be playing as astronauts gather...

