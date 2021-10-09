Atlanta Braves Fans Attend Watch Party At The Battery At Truist Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — While the Atlanta Braves are on the road for the National League Division Series, there’s a big party happening here at home, right at The Battery at Truist Park.

Fans crowded The Battery for a watch party Friday afternoon to cheer on the Braves. The team is in Milwaukee for National League Division Series Games 1 and 2 against the Brewers. “I love it, I love baseball, I love the Braves. It’s my favorite time of the year,” said Cory McDuffie, a Braves fan. “This is a fantastic place. Absolutely wonderful place to come and hang out,” said Jim Boone, another fan. “What we try to do with the watch parties is really make them feel like you’re actually at a Braves Game,” said Greg Mize, the senior director of Marketing and Innovation for the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves Organization is hosting watch parties at The Battery anytime the Braves are on the road. Those who missed out on Friday’s action will get another chance to catch it tomorrow. “We’ve got our in-venue host, Mark Owens, who will be whooping up the crowd, we’ve go the Tomahawk team, we’ve got the Heavy Hitters,” said Mize.

The Braves will play at home Monday and Tuesday for Games 3 and 4, if necessary, but tickets are limited, so The Battery is ready to welcome fans back to catch the game on the big screen. “What better way to watch the game than to have the backdrop of Truist Park right behind you,” Mize said.

If you notice some fans are sporting pearl necklaces, they’re saluting outfielder Joc Pederson, who sports his pearls during the games. He has said there’s no big reason for wearing them, other than to say he’s a bad b-word. “At the clubhouse store, next week, we will be selling pearls, not real ones, but still pearls for fans,” said Mize.

There was free parking in all of the Battery lots for the first three hours on Friday, and that continues through Saturday.