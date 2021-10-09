High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Big Island Southeast by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-09 03:47:00 Expires: 2021-10-10 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Big Island Southeast; East Honolulu; Kauai East; Kauai South; Kipahulu; Koolau Windward; Molokai Southeast; Molokai Windward; Olomana; South Haleakala; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS .A combination of strong trade winds and a long-period south swell arriving will support advisory-level surf along exposed east and south facing shores through Sunday. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY * WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet along east facing shores. * WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0