High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Big Island Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 12:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Big Horn Basin; Southeast Big Horn Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Periods of moderate to possibly heavy snow. Total storm total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in central and southern portions of the Bighorn Basin. Total storm total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches along and east of a line from Manderson to Greybull to Lovell as well as in the Worland area. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...North Bighorn Basin and Southeast Bighorn Basin. * WHEN...Now until 11 PM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times in rural areas. Tree branches could be broken by the wet heavy snow with possible power outages.

BIG HORN COUNTY, WY ・ 18 HOURS AGO