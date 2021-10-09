CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Big Island Southeast by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-09 03:47:00 Expires: 2021-10-10 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Big Island Southeast; East Honolulu; Kauai East; Kauai South; Kipahulu; Koolau Windward; Molokai Southeast; Molokai Windward; Olomana; South Haleakala; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS .A combination of strong trade winds and a long-period south swell arriving will support advisory-level surf along exposed east and south facing shores through Sunday. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY * WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet along east facing shores. * WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 06:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for North Big Horn Basin, Southeast Big Horn Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 12:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Big Horn Basin; Southeast Big Horn Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Periods of moderate to possibly heavy snow. Total storm total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in central and southern portions of the Bighorn Basin. Total storm total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches along and east of a line from Manderson to Greybull to Lovell as well as in the Worland area. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...North Bighorn Basin and Southeast Bighorn Basin. * WHEN...Now until 11 PM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times in rural areas. Tree branches could be broken by the wet heavy snow with possible power outages.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for North Big Horn Basin, Southeast Big Horn Basin by NWS

BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu County, HI
Hawaii County, HI
Maui County, HI
Kauai County, HI
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 04:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Periods of snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible under heavier bands. * WHERE...Banner County in Nebraska and mainly northern portions of Laramie County in Wyoming to the north and east of the city of Cheyenne. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest Carbon County, Upper North Platte River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 04:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow expected with some blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Lower elevations of southern Carbon County including Baggs and Saratoga. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
CARBON COUNTY, WY
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Scotts Bluff, South Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 05:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Scotts Bluff; South Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. Visibilities less than one half mile possible. * WHERE...Scotts Bluff and southern Sioux Counties including Scottsbluff, Gering, and Agate. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. High winds will also create dangerous conditions for light weight and high profile vehicles.
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE
High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 04:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Periods of snow and blowing snow are also possible. * WHERE...much of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways. Periods of snow and blowing snow may also result in hazardous road conditions. Winter Weather Advisories are also in effect for some areas.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
#Big Island#Surf Break#High Surf Advisory
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dawes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 05:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dawes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Pine Ridge in Dawes County south of Chadron to Crawford. Includes Chadron State Park. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. High winds will also create dangerous conditions for light weight and high profile vehicles.
DAWES COUNTY, NE
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Branch by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 06:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Branch DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter of a mile or less at times. * WHERE...In Indiana, Lagrange and Steuben Counties. In Michigan, Branch County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Banner by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 05:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Banner WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Periods of snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible under heavier bands. * WHERE...Banner County in Nebraska and mainly northern portions of Laramie County in Wyoming to the north and east of the city of Cheyenne. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Laramie Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 04:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Laramie Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Laramie Valley including the city of Laramie. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to slick roads and reduced visibilities.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Northumberland, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 TO 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Around one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northumberland and Westmoreland Counties. * WHEN...From 6 to 11 PM EDT evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/10 AM 3.0 1.1 1.4 1 NONE 13/10 PM 3.2 1.3 1.4 1 NONE 14/11 AM 2.9 1.0 1.3 1 NONE 15/12 AM 3.0 1.1 1.2 1 NONE 15/12 PM 2.8 0.9 1.2 1 NONE 16/01 AM 3.1 1.2 1.3 1 NONE LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/08 AM 2.9 1.4 1.4 1 NONE 13/08 PM 3.0 1.5 1.4 1 MINOR 14/09 AM 2.8 1.3 1.3 1 NONE 14/10 PM 2.9 1.4 1.3 1 NONE 15/10 AM 2.8 1.3 1.3 1 NONE 15/11 PM 2.9 1.4 1.3 1 NONE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/06 AM 2.6 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 13/06 PM 2.7 1.3 1.0 1 NONE 14/07 AM 2.5 1.1 1.1 1 NONE 14/07 PM 2.7 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 15/07 AM 2.5 1.1 1.1 1 NONE 15/08 PM 2.7 1.3 1.1 1 NONE
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 02:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-14 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. In addition, areas of poor visibility are expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch are expected. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 06:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...The Atlantic beaches of Virginia Beach and Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of around 4 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
ENVIRONMENT
High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 04:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; East Platte County; Goshen County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up 65 MPH expected. Blizzard conditions likely early. * WHERE...Goshen and Platte Counties including Glendo, Wheatland, Bordeaux, Chugwater, and Torrington. * WHEN...Blizzard Warning until Noon MDT today. High Wind Warning until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extremely dangerous or impossible travel conditions early this morning due to significant snow and blowing snow. Dangerous cross winds will persist through the afternoon, creating hazardous conditions for light weight and high profile vehicles including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Winter Storm Warning issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 04:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: South Laramie Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. Visibilities less than one half mile possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range including the Interstate 80 Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Extremely dangerous or impossible travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and near zero visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Freeze Warning issued for Logan County, Northeast Weld County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 05:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Logan County; Northeast Weld County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 ongoing. For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Logan County and Northeast Weld County Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 8 AM MDT this morning. For the High Wind Warning, until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 06:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.
ENVIRONMENT
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Carbon County, North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 04:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Carbon County; North Snowy Range Foothills; Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the lower elevations and 10 to 15 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Whiteout conditions possible at times. * WHERE...Snowy Range and North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Extremely dangerous or impossible travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and near zero visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Mountain recreation may be life threatening to those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions as hikers can easily become disoriented with hypothermia setting in quickly.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

