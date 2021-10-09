CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Bibb, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Twiggs by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-09 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Bibb; Houston; Jones; Monroe; Twiggs The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Macon affecting Jones, Houston, Bibb, Monroe and Twiggs Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Ocmulgee River near Macon. * Until late Monday evening. * At 4:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 24.7 feet. * Flood stage is 18 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday afternoon and continue falling to 14.8 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 25 feet, Minor flooding expands further into the woodlands and over the Macon GreenWay Ocmulgee Heritage Trail north of the Martin Luther King Boulevard bridge. The flood waters will be up to 5 feet deep on portions of the trail. Large portions of agricultural lands just east and south of Macon will be under 1 to 7 feet of water.

alerts.weather.gov

#Ocmulgee River#Extreme Weather

