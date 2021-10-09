CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville friends create their own tequila, Dos Cuernos

Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter seeing celebrities like Dwayne Johnson and Kendall Jenner launch their own brand of tequila, three friends from Pflugerville were inspired to start their own. "We're all big Longhorn fans and it was sometime in 2013 we were watching a game and in that moment, I was thinking of wanting to start some sort of spirit," said Angel Gallegos, 42, co-founder and managing partner of Dos Cuernos Tequila. "I didn't know if it was going to be a moonshine or a whiskey, but I was sipping on some Patron and I turned to Peter and thought we should start our own tequila."

