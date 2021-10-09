CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

St. Anthony Gold Corp. Corporate Update

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / St. Anthony Gold Corp. ('St. Anthony' or the 'Company') (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) provides the following corporate update. The Company is continuing its Phase One diamond drilling program on the St. Anthony gold mine property located in the Kenora-Patricia Mining District, Ontario. The...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Silver Range Resources Ltd. Announces Issuances of "Shares for Services"

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ('Silver Range' or the 'Company') announces that it has issued the following shares to Paladin Geoscience Corp. ('Paladin'), a private company controlled by Michael A. Power, Silver Range's President and Chief Executive Officer pursuant to 'Shares for Services Agreements':
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Shokworks Acquires Significant Minority Equity Position in Metrospaces

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC) has announced that Shokworks, the technology company owned by Metrospaces CTO Alejandro Laplana, has acquired a significant equity stake in the company. The Shokworks stock acquisition is a part of a long-term strategy to align the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dallassun.com

iFabric Announces Co-development of Antiviral Air Filter

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / iFabric Corp. ('iFabric' or the 'Company') (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ('IFTNA'), and Air Quality Enhancement Corporation ('AQECO'), have successfully completed the co-development of a Protx2® treated, antiviral post air filter, suitable for use in commercial and residential buildings.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Barrick Gold#New Gold#Gold Mines#St Anthony Gold Corp
dallassun.com

Anaconda Mining Reports Q3 Production Results and Announces Updated Mineral Reserve and Resource for Argyle

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is today announcing production results and certain financial information from the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 ('Q3 2021'). The Company is also pleased to announce an updated Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimate ('Mineral Reserve and Resource') for the Argyle Deposit prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ('NI 43-101') and 2019 CIM MRMR Best Practice Guidelines. The Mineral Reserve and Resource was prepared by Independent Qualified Persons Joanne Robinson, P.Eng., and Glen Kuntz, P.Geo., of Nordmin Engineering Ltd. ('Nordmin'), respectively. All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars. The Company expects to file its third quarter financial statements and management discussion and analysis on or around November 4, 2021.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Pelangio Exploration Provides Update On Exploration Activities in Ghana and Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ('Pelangio' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration activities on its projects in Ghana and Canada. Highlights of Recent Exploration Activities. A diamond drilling program to test for extensions to the...
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC;OTCQB:CWSFF) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') today provides an operational and corporate update, highlighting the following:. Successful commissioning of the desulphurization unit at Aldersyde, Alberta facility (the 'Aldersyde Facility') constitutes completion of one of the important components of ongoing...
BUSINESS
KPVI Newschannel 6

i-80 Gold Corp. Announces Additional Details on Financing Package

Intention to Seek Written Shareholder Consent for Certain Equity Issuances including to Orion and Equinox. All dollar figures are in US dollars unless otherwise noted. RENO, Nev., Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") announces that in connection with the previously announced acquisitions by the Company of the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits from Nevada Gold Mines LLC ("NGM") and the Ruby Hill mine from affiliates of Waterton Global Resource Management ("Waterton"), the Company will be seeking shareholder approval pursuant to the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") of certain proposed issuances of securities and common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to one or more investment funds managed by Orion Resource Partners (collectively, together with their respective affiliates, "Orion"), Equinox Gold Corp. ("Equinox") and certain other potential convertible debt investors, as further described in a news release dated September 7, 2021 and detailed below.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
buffalonynews.net

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Geophysical Surveys Yield Additional Chargeability Anomalies at Kinsley Mountain Gold Project & Updates on Private Placement Financing

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ('New Placer Dome' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE:BM5) is pleased to report the initial induced polarization (IP) / resistivity geophysical surveys results from its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ('Kinsley Mountain') in Nevada.
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Tragic Contractor Fatality at TDG Gold Corp's Shasta Site

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG') announces that at approximately 6:00 pm PDT, October 5th, 2021, TDG was informed by one of its drilling contractors, NewAge Drilling Solutions, of an accident involving a contractor's employee at a TDG project site that tragically resulted in the fatality of the individual. The accident involved a side-by-side, also known as a utility task vehicle, and occurred at the Shasta mine site, located north of Prince George.
ACCIDENTS
clevelandstar.com

Corporate Update for Flame Seal Products, Inc.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / In 2020, Flame Seal Products, Inc. (FSP) entered voluntary bankruptcy proceedings after the Covid Pandemic shut down the majority of its business. FSP had limited capital to sustain operations for more than several months. Its principal creditor and largest shareholder, Flame Seal, LLC (a private limited liability corporation) became debtor-in-possession during the proceedings and, having acquired FSP's principal business and intellectual property assets, provided FSP operating capital to continue supplying products to existing customers as they slowly emerge from the Pandemic.
HOUSTON, TX
charlottenews.net

New World Gold Corporation General Announcement

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / New World Gold Corporation, (OTC PINK:NWGC), 'the Company,' releases a General Corporate Announcement based on material events that have transpired over the past 72 hours. On Friday, September 24th, 2021, the Company received an email from OTC Markets 'Surveillance'...
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
dallassun.com

Talisker Intersects 96.9 g/t Au over 0.5 metres within 34.58 g/t Au over 1.5 metres at Bralorne

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce high grade results from drill hole SB-2021-058 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Five diamond drill rigs are currently drilling at Bralorne. A total of 65,254 metres consisting of 116 holes of the planned and fully funded 100,000 metre drill program has been drilled at the project this year with a total of 87,425 metres (152 holes) having been drilled since Talisker initiated drilling at the project in February 2020. There are currently 22 holes consisting of 6,951 samples at the assay laboratory that are expected to be received by the Company shortly.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Announces CDX Licence Agreement

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, announces that it has signed a licence agreement (the 'Agreement') with the global biopharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company ('Lilly'). Under this Agreement, Lilly grants the Company an exclusive worldwide licence to certain intellectual property developed by Lilly ('IP') related to a CDX bispecific antibody ('CDX' or the 'Licensed Product') for all uses, including the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia ('AML') and other blood cancers.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
rejournals.com

St. Louis’ L3 Corporation adds to its roster

St. Louis-based retail commercial brokerage L3 Corporation added Alana Moylan to its team of real estate professionals. Moylan specializes in both tenant and landlord representation through market research analysis, lease and LOI negotiations, site selection, relocation and renewal services. She began her career as an intern with Cushman & Wakefield...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Chicago Tribune

Portillo’s seeks up to $405 million with IPO

Portillo’s, the fast casual chain known for hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes, aims to raise up to $405.4 million with its initial public offering. The Oak Brook-based company plans to sell 20.27 million shares at $17 to $20 per share, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Portillo’s also said it expects sales at restaurants open at least two ...
CHICAGO, IL
dallassun.com

Snipp Interactive Forecasts Record Profitable Quarterly Revenue of over USD 5.3 Million for Q3 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce that it has generated the highest ever quarterly revenue in the Company's history with the revenue for Q3 2021 forecasted to exceed USD $5.3 million. This milestone reflects more than 145% year-over-year revenue growth from Q3 2020 which had revenue of USD 2.1 million and over 75% revenue growth from Q2 2021 which had revenue of USD 3.0 million. Over the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company has recorded approximately USD 11 million in revenue which is over 65% higher than the comparable nine months in 2020 which had revenue of USD 6.5 million and over 25% higher than the entire twelve months in 2020 which had revenue of USD 8.7 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dallassun.com

Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive

SMUG21-18 Exploration diamond drill hole SMUG21-18 was drilled at 0-degree dip or flat and was designed to test, at depth, an interpreted Northeast trending intrusive mapped on surface, as seen above in Figure 1. SMUG21-18 was successful in the interception of a wide, low-grade silver impregnated northeast trending intrusive dike,...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy