St. Anthony Gold Corp. Corporate Update

Intention to Seek Written Shareholder Consent for Certain Equity Issuances including to Orion and Equinox. All dollar figures are in US dollars unless otherwise noted. RENO, Nev., Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") announces that in connection with the previously announced acquisitions by the Company of the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits from Nevada Gold Mines LLC ("NGM") and the Ruby Hill mine from affiliates of Waterton Global Resource Management ("Waterton"), the Company will be seeking shareholder approval pursuant to the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") of certain proposed issuances of securities and common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to one or more investment funds managed by Orion Resource Partners (collectively, together with their respective affiliates, "Orion"), Equinox Gold Corp. ("Equinox") and certain other potential convertible debt investors, as further described in a news release dated September 7, 2021 and detailed below.

