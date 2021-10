The Taliban has pledged to improve security at Shiamosques after two major Isis-K suicide attacks on worshippers in the space of a week reportedly killed more than 120 people in Afghanistan.The group has claimed responsibility for both attacks, the most recent of which saw a group of bombers shoot their way into the largest Shia mosque in Kandahar province – the Taliban’s spiritual heartland – before blowing themselves up among the worshippers.At least 47 people have died and fatalities among the 70 wounded are expected to rise – just a week after 80 worshippers were thought to have been killed...

WORLD ・ 23 HOURS AGO