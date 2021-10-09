The Beo String Quartet’s Ghosts Revisited LP Captivates

String Quartets Nos 1-4; Der unterbrochene Gedanke; Clarinet Quartet. Though Krzysztof Penderecki is probably best remembered for such large-scale works as his Threnody for the Victims of Hiroshimaand St Luke Passion, there are few better introductions to his stylistic range than his quartets. The works on this superlative new recording of the Complete Quartets date from 1960 to 2016, and some of his finest music is here. As the Silesian Quartet shows in their chronologically presented survey, the earliest music holds up well: the compact First Quartet bursts out of a thicket of sounds, the likes of which had not been heard before, with Penderecki reappraising every part of the instruments for their noise-making potential.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO