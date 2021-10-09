CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Senate rejects Democratic amendments, advances new congressional district maps

By Jeremy Wallace
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublicans in the Texas Senate advanced a redistricting plan Friday over objections from Democrats who complained that it pits the only two Black members of Congress from Houston against one another, takes important military bases out of Democratic districts and will not create any more minority-majority districts — even though the state’s growth over the past 10 years is largely a result of an increase in Hispanic residents.

