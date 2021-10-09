CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andersonville's bragging rights: No. 2 'coolest' neighborhood in the world

By WBBM Newsradio Staff
 4 days ago
Andersonville sidewalk stamping Photo credit WBBM Newsradio

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Not too shabby: Chicago’s Andersonville is near the very top of the list for the “coolest” neighborhoods in the world.

The iconic water tower in Andersonville Photo credit Anjali Pinto/Andersonville Chamber of Commerce

So says TimeOut, the media platform that specializes in culture and entertainment. It fed survey results to a panel of experts who factored in pandemic-related qualities such as “community spirit,” “resilience” and “sustainability.”

For what it’s worth, Andersonville ranked No. 2, behind Nørrebro, Copenhagen, and ahead of Chelsea, New York, which was listed at No. 6. TimeOut singled out the Andersonville for a composting program that could serve as a model for other communities.

“The district has always been a desirable place to live, but its proximity to beaches and coastal parks has only made it more appealing during the pandemic,” the editors said.

Simon's tap, an old-school neighborhood bar, is among Andersonville's unique offerings. Photo credit WBBM Newsradio

In a nutshell, Andersonville, with its epicenter at Foster and Clark, is known for its Swedish-American trappings, including a water tower with the Swedish flag symbol; its identity as a LGBTQ destination; a vibrant bar and restaurant scene; and antique stores and offbeat retail offerings.

“This is an incredible honor to the businesses, communities, and patrons that make Andersonville a destination,” the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce tweeted this week.

TimeOut listed 49 neighborhoods across the globe.

