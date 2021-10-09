CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Toys for Tots taking donations for kids at Native American reservations across the U.S.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It may be October, but the Toys for Tots organization is already getting ready for the holidays. Its program benefiting Native American children is already underway and volunteers are collecting presents to be shipped to children in reservations, including at the Knoxville chapter. The program supports the Office of the Vice President of the Navajo Nation with the Navajo Literacy Program.

