Phil Mickelson tied for lead at Furyk Friends

Even in golf’s year of the comeback, the dream scenario for Matt Gogel on Sunday at the Constellation Furyk & Friends seems too much to ask for. The journeyman pro is playing on a sponsor’s exemption this week at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla., this being the 12th start in his rookie season on the PGA Tour Champions after turning 50 in February. He sits tied with Miguel Angel Jimenez and Steve Flesch for second, two shots back of Phil Mickelson entering the final round, Lefty having won two of his previous three career starts on the 50-and-older circuit.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO