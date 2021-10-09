SF Giants-Dodgers: Kruk & Kuip hit radio booth with NLDS on national TV

The KNBR radio booth is going to be a little crowded this weekend at Oracle Park when the Giants host the Dodgers for the first two games of their NL Divisional Series. With the postseason games heading to national TV rather than NBC Sports Bay Area, Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper will be joining Jon Miller and Dave Flemming to make a four-man radio broadcast for Game 1 Friday night and Game 2 Saturday night between the NL West rivals. It’s a familiar setup as Kruk & Kuip have joined the radio cast in the past for playoff games when there’s no local TV broadcast.