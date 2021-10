KERSHAW, S.C. — An inmate at a South Carolina prison stabbed an officer several times Monday evening before stealing the officer's keys and tear gas. Officials with the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) say an inmate at Kershaw Correctional Institution assaulted a correctional officer Monday night, stabbing him four times with a homemade weapon and holding him against his will for a short period of time. The inmate also stole the officer’s keys and chemical munitions, according to officials.

