As a busy mom of two boys under age 3, most of my exercise comes from going for walks and runs with the kids in the stroller. When Reviewed asked me to test out eight highly rated jogging strollers on the market, it was an immediate yes! Running while pushing a jogging stroller is an entirely different workout but a solid one to say the least. Not only does a jogging stroller come in handy for exercising, it’s essential if you plan to use a stroller on any kind of rough terrain like a path or the beach. After completing my testing, the one that performed the best is the BOB Revolution Flex 3.0 (available at Amazon). It’s truly the strongest, most durable jogging stroller, providing a comfortable ride for your little one and a smooth jogging experience for the parent.

