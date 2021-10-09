CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Boulder County Coroner IDs climber who died at Eldorado Canyon

By Annie Mehl
Daily Camera
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died on Wednesday after free solo climbing at Eldorado Canyon State Park as Scott Dewey, 31, of Golden. Boulder County Sheriff’s Office about 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday received a call from a group of climbers who had been climbing on the Rincon Wall in Eldorado Canyon State Park and had located a fallen climber, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Dewey was believed to have been free solo climbing at the time of the incident. They reported that he was not conscious, not breathing and appeared to be dead.

