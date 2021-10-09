The Bombers defence is putting up historical numbers in the 4th quarter this season
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have been in a league of their own all season as they entered Friday night’s tilt with the Edmonton Elks with a league-best 7-1 record. As of Friday night, Winnipeg is the only team in the CFL that has scored more than 200 points so far this year, and they’re closing in on a +100 point differential as they also entered Friday’s game with just 107 points against.www.bardown.com
