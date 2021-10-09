The Bombers defence is putting up historical numbers in the 4th quarter this season

The Cannon Falls Bombers football team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday afternoon at John Burch Park with a 44-34 loss to the Chatfield Gophers. The Bombers were in the driver’s seat in the first half and led 20-6 at halftime, but were outscored 38-14 in the second half as the defense just could not get stops. This comes on the heels of the Bombers climbing to the top spot of the Associated Press’ Class 3A rankings this week and fueled speculation of an end of the season, No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup with the Lake City Tigers.

FOOTBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO