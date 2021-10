FISHING: As autumn approaches the region and our hardwood tree leaves begin to change with vibrant colors, the salmonids of Lake Erie seem to know. The water temperatures take a dive and this change attracts steelhead and brown trout to each of the tributary streams flowing into Lake Erie. Anglers in the know hitch up their waders, rig up their long and limber rods with spinning reels or fly reels – angler choice, and head for the waterways to match-the-hatch. A variety of angler offerings will satisfy the appetite of these aggressive, hard-fighting fish to produce a strike.

5 DAYS AGO