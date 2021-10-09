CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Number of Vents Spewing Lava Within Halemaʻumaʻu Crater Drops to 1

bigislandnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of vents spewing lava within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater has reduced to one. Kīlauea volcano continues to erupt as of Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Lava is currently erupting from a single vent in the western wall of the crater, to which all lava is confined within. Seismicity and volcanic gas emission rates remain elevated.

bigislandnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Erupts in Stunning But Terrifying Photos

See the awesome power of nature is on full display as Kilauea Volcano erupts again on Hawaii’s Big Island. And the photos of it are haunting. The U.S. Geological Survey said that it detected an eruption Wednesday in the Halemaumau crater at the top of the volcano, the New York Post reported. It’s the first major eruption for the Kilauea since 2018. That eruption destroyed more than 700 homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate. Though, this eruption isn’t near any homes or residents.
HAWAII STATE
matadornetwork.com

These inside photos show Hawai’i’s latest volcanic eruption up close

On September 29, Kīlauea volcano, on the big island of Hawai’i in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, started to erupt. The summit, called Halema’uma’u crater, is turning into a lava lake as cracks opened in the crater’s wall and floor. The latest eruption is currently in what government officials describe as...
SCIENCE
Wired

A Huge Subterranean ‘Tree’ Is Moving Magma to Earth’s Surface

Réunion, a French island in the western Indian Ocean, is like a marshmallow hovering above the business end of a blowtorch. It sits above one of Earth’s mantle plumes—a tower of superheated rock that ascends from the deep mantle and flambées the bases of tectonic plates, the jigsaw pieces that make up the ever-changing face of the world. The plume’s effects are hard to miss: One of the island’s two massive volcanoes, the aptly named Piton de la Fournaise, or “Peak of the Furnace,” is one of the most hyperactive volcanoes on the planet.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pele
Futurity

Magma discovery points to potential eruption warning

Lava samples have revealed a new truth about the geological make-up of the Earth’s crust and could have implications for volcanic eruption early warning systems, according to a new study. It was previously understood that cooled lava from so-called “hot spot” volcanoes was “pristine” magma from the melting mantle, tens...
EARTH SCIENCE
bigislandvideonews.com

VIDEO: Kilauea Volcano Eruption Update, Lava Vents Active

(BIVN) – The eruption of Kilauea volcano continues at the summit caldera. While the alert level was downgraded on Monday evening from WARNING to WATCH, lava is still erupting from multiple vents and filling the lava lake in the Halemaʻumaʻu crater. Today, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory released some new...
KILAUEA, HI
Florida Star

VIDEO: Hawaiian Volcano Spews Five-Story-High Lava Fountains

By Joseph Golder Lava fountains as high as a five-story building spewed from a new eruption at Kīlauea on Sept. 29. Video shows Kīlauea, the most active of the five volcanoes that form the Big Island of Hawaii, erupting from the lava lake within Halema’uma’u crater at the volcano’s summit, according to the United States Geological Survey. Other time-lapse footage […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uma#Lava Lake#K Lauea Volcano#Usgs Hawaiian#Hvo
West Hawaii Today

Kilauea volcano eruption continues, lava lake growing within Halema’uma’u crater

The eruption within Halema’uma’u crater, at Kilauea volcano’s summit within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park continued Thursday morning. Fountaining at multiple fissure locations on the base and west wall of the crater continued Thursday morning with a lava lake seen growing within Halema’uma’u, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
KILAUEA, HI
healththoroughfare.com

Most Powerful Underwater Eruption Creates a New Volcano

A major volcanic event occurred in 2018, a few kilometers away from the Eastern coast of Mayotte, meaning a French territory. After the investigation started, a new volcano was found, according to Yahoo News. The study paper confirms the following:. This is the largest active submarine eruption ever documented. An...
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

New Massive Volcano Emerges as a Result of the Largest Underwater Eruption

A new massive volcano off the eastern coast of the island of Mayotte has officially birthed subsequent to the largest underwater eruption ever recorded in world history. The new feature rises 820 meters (2,690 feet) from the seafloor, now appearing after the huge seismic event that rocked the island in May 2018. It is currently the largest active submarine eruption ever documented.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Lava from Spanish volcano surges after crater collapse

More earthquakes rattled the Spanish island of La Palma on Monday, as the lava flow from an erupting volcano surged after part of the crater collapsed.Officials said they didn’t expect to evacuate any more people from the area, because the fiery molten rock was following the same route to the sea as earlier flows.Spain’s National Geographical Institute said it recorded two quakes early Monday that measured more than 3.0 magnitude, two weeks after the volcano erupted on what is one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa “It’s not over yet, we don’t even know how long there is...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
sciencenewsforstudents.org

Scientists Say: Magma and lava

Magma (noun, “MAG-muh”), Lava (noun, “LAH-vuh”) Both of these words describe molten rock. The difference is where that melted rock is located. Magma is molten rock deep underground. Much of Earth’s mantle is made of magma. That magma can rise up through Earth’s crust and erupt out of volcanoes. Molten rock that has reached Earth’s surface is called lava. Depending on its chemical composition, lava can be runny like syrup or so thick it barely flows at all. This molten material is still called lava once it has cooled and hardened. The solid rock is known as igneous rock. The formation of igneous rock is part of Earth’s rock cycle. In this cycle, plate tectonics, weathering and other processes continually transform Earth’s rocks from one type to another. The three types are igneous, sedimentary and metamorphic rock.
SCIENCE
bigislandnow.com

What’s That Rising From the Lava Lake?

Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. The past year has seen fluctuating lava lakes, ephemeral lava fountains, craggy spires, and drifting “islands” reminiscent of pre-1924 Halemaʻumaʻu activity at the summit of Kīlauea. The recent activity has USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) scientists reflecting on prior observations and how they compare to recent activity.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Volcanic Eruption Continues at La Palma – Effects Being Felt From Above and Below

Cumbre Vieja volcano is making its presence felt from above and below. The effects of the eruption at Cumbre Vieja volcano are being felt from above and below. Tremors and small earthquakes are regularly shaking the ground, and the plume of volcanic ash rising from the summit has become persistent and occasionally more explosive. More than a thousand homes and buildings have been destroyed since the eruption began on September 19, 2021.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

La Palma Volcanic Eruption Persists With Its Resulting Effects Felt From Above and Below

Emerging effects as a result of the eruption at Cumbre Vieja volcano are being felt from both above and below. Tremors and less intense earthquakes are constantly making the ground vibrate. And the plume of ash from the volcano rising from the peak is now persistent and sometimes more explosive. Since the eruption started on the 19th of September 2021, it has destroyed more than a thousand homes and buildings.
ENVIRONMENT
bigislandnow.com

Kīlauea Spews Over 4 Billion Gallons of Lava Since Start of September Eruption

Kīlauea volcano continues to erupt from a single vent in the western wall of Halemaʻumaʻu crater as of Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. The eruption is contained within the crater. Since the lava emerged on Sept. 29, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports a total erupted volume of 4.2 billion gallons of lava as of Oct. 8.
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy