Norfolk, VA

Norfolk wins statewide competition for best-tasting water

By Avi Scott
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s Department of Utilities won the top prize in the “Best of Virginia Tap Water Taste Test” held at the 2021 American Water Works Association Distribution System Rodeo in Virginia Beach.

After an expert panel drank samples from across the state this week, judging clarity, odor, flavor, and after-taste, they announced Norfolk as the statewide winner.

As a result of winning the competition, Norfolk Utilities is now eligible to represent Virginia in the National American Water Works Association ACE Conference in June 2022.

Bob Carteris, acting director of the Department of Utilities, said the award is a testament to the hard work of hundreds of team members who make sure nearly one million people in southeastern Virginia have safe, great-tasting drinking water.

“We improve the quality of life for residents by providing excellent water and wastewater services at the best possible value,” Carteris said. “We’re proud and honored by this latest achievement.”

Norfolk Department of Utilities provides water to approximately 1 million people in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and at area U.S. Naval Facilities. For more information, visit www.norfolk.gov/Utilities .

