TradeWinds owner buys Floridan Palace Hotel in Tampa

October 8, 2021 - The South Florida-based investment firm 1754 Properties, which owns the TradeWinds Resort in St. Pete Beach, announced it has bought the historic Floridian Palace Hotel in Tampa. The sales price of the 212-room hotel and the parking lot was not disclosed. The hotel, at 905 N. Florida Ave., was previously owned by Theros Parking and Antonakos Florida. It opened in 1927 as Florida’s first skyscraper.