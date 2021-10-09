CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McConnell says he won’t help Dems raise debt limit again

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he will not again help Democrats extend the government’s borrowing authority. His warning raises fresh doubts about how Congress will avert a federal default when a temporary patch expires in December. The Kentucky Republican issued his warning in a letter to President Joe Biden a day after the Senate approved a $480 billion boost in the federal debt limit, enough to last about two months. McConnell was among 11 GOP senators who provided decisive support Thursday for a procedural move that opened the door for subsequent Senate passage of that measure with only Democratic support.

Deadline

House Passes Debt Limit Extension To Avert U.S. Default

The House on Tuesday passed an extension of the debt ceiling, averting the threat of a default until at least Dec. 3. The vote was 219-206, a party line vote for the $480 billion increase. The legislation now goes to President Joe Biden, who plans to sign it. The Senate passed an extension last week, after a standoff between Democrats and Republicans. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been insistent that Democrats bear responsibility as they look to pass massive new infrastructure and social policy legislation. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer noted that the raising of the debt ceiling, typically bipartisan,...
Daily Mail

Many Senate Republicans DON'T want Donald Trump to run for president and fear he could sink their own election hopes if he announces before the 2022 midterms

Senate Republicans have shared they hope former President Donald Trump does not announce another run for the White House – especially before the 2022 midterms, a Sunday report reveals. Several GOP senators told The Hill that they don't want Trump at the helm of their party. 'I think we're better...
The Independent

House sends debt limit hike to Biden, staving off default

Members of the House on Tuesday pushed through a short-term increase to the nation's debt limit, ensuring the federal government can continue fully paying its bills into December and temporarily averting an unprecedented default that would have decimated the economy.The $480 billion increase in the country's borrowing ceiling cleared the Senate last week on a party-line vote. The House approved it swiftly so President Joe Biden can sign it into law this week. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had warned that steps to stave off a default on the country's debts would be exhausted by Monday, and from that point,...
New York Post

Manchin won’t back Dems’ filibuster carve-out on debt ceiling

Sen. Joe Manchin on Wednesday reiterated his opposition to changing the Senate’s legislative filibuster in an attempt to raise the debt ceiling, one day after he told reporters he is “not ruling things out.”. “I’ve been very, very clear where I stand on the filibuster,” Manchin (D-WV) told a gaggle...
HuffingtonPost

Republicans Swear They Won't Blink On Debt Limit

Republicans say Democrats shouldn’t call their bluff on bringing the U.S. economy to the brink of an economic catastrophe. With time running out for Congress to raise the debt ceiling, Republican senators are betting that Democrats will blink first and move to lift the borrowing cap on their own via a complicated process known as reconciliation, which would allow the Democratic caucus to pass it with just the support of its 50 senators. They believe that since Democrats control the government, the public will hold Democrats responsible for not doing everything they can to raise the debt limit.
Business Insider

Mitch McConnell accuses Democrats of 'sleepwalking' toward a debt default while he blocks every measure they've tried for raising the debt limit

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell accused Democrats of "sleepwalking" toward a debt default. McConnell has blocked Democrats' every attempt so far to raise the debt limit. He told Biden in a letter that raising the limit is something Democrats must do alone. See more stories on Insider's business page. Congress...
NPR

Biden says he can't guarantee the U.S. won't breach the debt limit

President Biden is calling on Republicans to "stop playing Russian roulette" with the U.S. economy and allow a straight up or down vote to raise the debt ceiling. If Republicans continue to block such a vote, Biden said ominously on Monday that he could not guarantee the U.S. would not default on its obligations later this month. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the government will run out of money to pay its bills by Oct. 18.
