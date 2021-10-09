McConnell says he won’t help Dems raise debt limit again

Republicans say Democrats shouldn’t call their bluff on bringing the U.S. economy to the brink of an economic catastrophe. With time running out for Congress to raise the debt ceiling, Republican senators are betting that Democrats will blink first and move to lift the borrowing cap on their own via a complicated process known as reconciliation, which would allow the Democratic caucus to pass it with just the support of its 50 senators. They believe that since Democrats control the government, the public will hold Democrats responsible for not doing everything they can to raise the debt limit.

