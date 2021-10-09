Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-09 20:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 09:19:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For detailed information including observed and forecast stages, flood impacts, flood history, FEMA Flood Hazard Layers, and more, please visit: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=gsp The next statement should be issued Sunday morning before 830 AM EDT. Target Area: Henderson; Transylvania The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Carolina French Broad River At Blantyre affecting Transylvania and Henderson Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the French Broad River At Blantyre. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 8:01 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 16.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:01 PM EDT Saturday was 16.9 feet. The river crested at 16.94 feet at 3:16 AM Saturday. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 8.2 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Minor Flood Stage. Farmland flooding continues on both sides of the French Broad River. Floodwaters begin to impact boat access areas at Grove Bridge Rd. and Crab Creek Rd. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.1 feet on 11/30/2005.