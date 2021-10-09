Pedestrian hit & killed by car in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Pine Ridge Road Friday evening.

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car, according to troopers. They have not confirmed any other details about the crash or the victim.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Pine Ridge Road was shut down from McGregor Boulevard to Gladiolus Drive. This was while crash investigators responded to the scene.

This is a developing story.