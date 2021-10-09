CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, FL

Pedestrian hit & killed by car in Lee County

By Katelyn Massarelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JGAzG_0cLpUWr300

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Pine Ridge Road Friday evening.

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car, according to troopers. They have not confirmed any other details about the crash or the victim.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Pine Ridge Road was shut down from McGregor Boulevard to Gladiolus Drive. This was while crash investigators responded to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, coroner says

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. The grim details come as authorities continue to search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who was traveling with her before she died. Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County coroner, said the manner of death is still considered a homicide, backing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
Reuters

'Star Trek' actor Shatner poised for Blue Origin space jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Billionaire U.S. businessman Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin is set for its second suborbital tourism flight on Wednesday, with actor William Shatner - who embodied the promise of space travel on the "Star Trek" TV series and films - among the four-person all-civilian crew poised to blast off in Texas.
VAN HORN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Lee County, FL
Traffic
Lee County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
The Hill

US to open Canada, Mexico land borders for vaccinated travelers in November

The Biden administration is preparing to reopen the U.S.'s land borders with Canada and Mexico to fully vaccinated individuals traveling for nonessential reasons at some point in early November, according to senior administration officials. An official announcement will be made Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security that will amend...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Unsupported ‘sickout’ claims take flight amid Southwest woes

DALLAS (AP) — When Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather and air traffic control issues, unsupported claims blaming vaccine mandates began taking off. Conservative politicians and pundits, including Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, alleged the flight disruptions resulted from pilots and air...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lee#Florida Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy