CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

SF Giants-Dodgers: Kruk & Kuip hit radio booth with NLDS on national TV

By Michael Nowels
Mercury News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe KNBR radio booth is going to be a little crowded this weekend at Oracle Park when the Giants host the Dodgers for the first two games of their NL Divisional Series. With the postseason games heading to national TV rather than NBC Sports Bay Area, Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper will be joining Jon Miller and Dave Flemming to make a four-man radio broadcast for Game 1 Friday night and Game 2 Saturday night between the NL West rivals. It’s a familiar setup as Kruk & Kuip have joined the radio cast in the past for playoff games when there’s no local TV broadcast.

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
NFL
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
Click10.com

Jo Lasorda, widow of Los Angeles Dodgers manager, dies at 91

FILE - Tommy Lasorda and his wife Jo hug as they watch a video tribute to Tommy prior to the Los Angeles Dodgers' baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles, in this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2013, file photo. Jo Lasorda has died. She was 91. She died Monday night, Sept. 20, 2021, at her home in Fullerton, the team said Tuesday. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Darling
Person
Lauren Shehadi
Person
Duane Kuiper
Person
Jon Miller
Person
Mike Krukow
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sf Giants#Radio#Nlds#Sf Giants Dodgers#Kruk Kuip#Nbc Sports Bay Area#Dodger Stadium#Tbs
FanSided

Mookie Betts was furious over Brandon Crawford’s elite grab

Mookie Betts could not believe Brandon Crawford robbed him of a base knock in Game 3. Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was beside himself when San Francisco Giants shortstop robbed him of a clutch base hit. Runs were at a premium in Game 3 of the 2021 NLDS....
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers vs. Giants: NLDS Game 3 TV channel, live stream, watch online, time, odds, pitching matchup

The anxiously awaited Dodgers-Giants NLDS shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 4. In Game 2, the Dodgers evened the series with a 9-2 win thanks to five strong innings from Julio Urías and a balanced attack that saw six different Dodger hitters drive in at least one run. Now let's set the stage for Monday's critical NLDS Game 3 at Dodger Stadium.
MLB
CBS LA

Dodgers Stave Off Elimination With 7-2 Win Over Giants In Game 4 Of NLDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts homered and drove in three runs, Will Smith also went deep and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants 7-2 on Tuesday night to force a decisive Game 5 in their NL Division Series. The 107-win Giants host the 106-win Dodgers on Thursday night, with the winner advancing to face Atlanta in the NL Championship Series. The Braves eliminated Milwaukee earlier Tuesday. The Dodgers managed just five hits in a 1-0 loss — their second shutout defeat — in Game 3 to put the defending World Series champions on the brink of elimination. They...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
East Bay Times

SF Giants-Dodgers: Five key pitchers who will decide the NLDS

SAN FRANCISCO — After the Giants and Dodgers scrambled to the finish of the greatest division race in major league history, the rivals are set for their first-ever playoff matchup. Following a two-run, walk-off home run from Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor against the Cardinals in the National League wild...
MLB
East Bay Times

What the SF Giants are saying about facing the Dodgers in the NLDS

SAN FRANCISCO — After the Dodgers defeated the Cardinals in the National League wild card game with a walk-off home run on Wednesday night, a historic NLDS matchup is set. The Giants and Dodgers are set to meet in the playoffs for the first time in the modern era and ahead of a highly anticipated Game 1 on Friday, the rivals were scheduled to hold press conferences and workouts at Oracle Park on Thursday.
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

Giants-Dodgers: Here's how to listen to Kruk & Kuip while watching the TBS broadcast

On Friday, an epic postseason matchup will begin between the Giants and their archrivals, the Dodgers. The storyline is absolute baseball-fan gold. Both teams come to the game with stellar regular-season records. The Giants won a franchise record of 107 games, while the Dodgers were right behind with 106 wins and are the defending World Series champions. And it’s the first Giants-Dodgers postseason series in more than 130 years, when the Giants played in New York and the Dodgers were in Brooklyn, known then as the Bridegrooms.
MLB
FanSided

SF Giants: NLDS Game 1 preview against the Dodgers

The SF Giants (107-55) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56) kick off an NLDS series that begins tonight. The Giants narrowly edged the Dodgers with 10 wins in 19 games including a key series victory in September. The rivalry is one that spans decades with plenty of heated moments and tense exchanges.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy