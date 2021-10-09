WWE SmackDown: Paul Heyman Picks a Side in Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar

After the first round of the Queen's Crown Tournament, it was time for the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns to take the spotlight, and he came to the ring with The Usos and Paul Heyman in tow. Reigns started things out by asking the crowd to acknowledge him, and then he pointed to Heyman and said "He had one job to do tonight, and that was to see that my cousins the Usos were drafted to SmackDown, and that's what he did! So San Jose, acknowledge him." Then he said "You're the Wiseman of the Bloodline family. And that's what I want you to do right now. Be wise. You need to come clean." The crowd then chanted Suplex City, but Reigns had an answer.