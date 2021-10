Submitted by Bob Lawrence. Come join us at 3PM at the Lakewood Film Art Book Festival, this Sunday. October 10 at the McGavick Center in the Clover Park Technical College. Our own Tacoma Arthur Murray Studio will put on a 50-minute demonstration of all the classic ball room dances. Just to name a few: the Waltz, Salsa, East Coast Swing, Rumba, Bachata. You too can become an aficionado of dance.