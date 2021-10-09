CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Know your foe, Virginia Tech: Five Hokies who could give Notre Dame problems

By Michael Chen
 4 days ago
Although the Hokies dropped out of the rankings after week 3’s action, they’re still a formidable opponent for the Irish. They will trot out a very impressive defense, a home field advantage and nothing to loose. This could equate to some trouble for the Irish, as Virginia Tech won’t be a push over Saturday night. Here are five Hokies that could the Irish problems when they hit the field.

Running back Raheem Blackshear

He’s not the leading rusher, but Blackshear a threat. He leads the team in rushing touchdowns with 3 and is third on the team in receiving yards. Blackshear does a bit of everything for the Hokies so the Irish defense needs to be aware of him when he’s on the field.

The former Rutgers running back excels in the kickoff return game as well. Expect VT to use him as a decoy as well to try and open up space for his teammates.

Linebacker Dax Hollifield

Second on the team in tackles, first in sacks, Hollifield also does a bit of everything but on the defensive side of the ball. At least a partial sack in every game this season, he gets into the backfield regularly. Hollifield is a tackling machine, but does well in pass coverage as well, picking off North Carolina’s Sam Howell in their season opening win.

Notre Dame needs their offensive line to get to the second level of the defense and take Hollifield out of plays.

Wide receiver Tayvion Robinson

Wait, another Hokie that does a bit of everything, that’s right Robinson leads the receivers with two scores and he’s rushed the ball four times also. He’s not super explosive running the ball, with a long of 16-yards, but VT will give him the opportunity to run the ball.

He’s great on special teams, already returning a punt for a touchdown, so the Irish need to be aware of Robinson’s ability to flip the field on special teams.

Defensive back Jermaine Waller

Since the Irish have struggled running the ball this season, they’ll go to the air to try and get yards. Waller struggled last year, but this year is more in line with what he did his sophomore season.

Already matching his second year with three interceptions, he also had 1.5 sacks that year as well. The Hokies aren’t afraid to send him on a blitz, so whoever is at quarterback for the Irish needs to be aware of where he is.

Defensive lineman Tyjuan Garbutt

Tied for the team lead in sacks with Hollifield, Garbutt is a menace off the edge. He always seems to be around the ball, forcing two fumbles this year, one each against North Carolina and West Virginia. Garbutt seems to rise to the occasion against higher level of competition.

Both his sacks came in those games as well and the Irish have to be aware of him coming off the edge, especially since the tackles have struggled this fall.

