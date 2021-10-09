CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Gunman at Florida VA hospital sentenced to 16-plus years

By The Associated Press
Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

A double amputee veteran who opened fire at a Florida hospital, injuring a doctor, was sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison on Friday. Larry Ray Bon was at a Veterans Affairs hospital emergency room in West Palm Beach in 2019 when he became frustrated and grabbed a gun in his wheelchair and began firing. A doctor tried to tackle him and was shot in the neck, but eventually wrestled the gun away from Bon. The doctor was severely injured, but survived.

www.fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, coroner says

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. The grim details come as authorities continue to search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who was traveling with her before she died. Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County coroner, said the manner of death is still considered a homicide, backing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
Reuters

'Star Trek' actor Shatner poised for Blue Origin space jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Billionaire U.S. businessman Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin is set for its second suborbital tourism flight on Wednesday, with actor William Shatner - who embodied the promise of space travel on the "Star Trek" TV series and films - among the four-person all-civilian crew poised to blast off in Texas.
VAN HORN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
The Hill

US to open Canada, Mexico land borders for vaccinated travelers in November

The Biden administration is preparing to reopen the U.S.'s land borders with Canada and Mexico to fully vaccinated individuals traveling for nonessential reasons at some point in early November, according to senior administration officials. An official announcement will be made Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security that will amend...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Unsupported ‘sickout’ claims take flight amid Southwest woes

DALLAS (AP) — When Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather and air traffic control issues, unsupported claims blaming vaccine mandates began taking off. Conservative politicians and pundits, including Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, alleged the flight disruptions resulted from pilots and air...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Hospital#Va Hospital#Shooting#Mental Health#Veterans Affairs

Comments / 0

Community Policy