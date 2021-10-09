CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'90 Day Fiancé' star convicted of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault

By Lauryn Overhultz
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA jury convicted a former "90 Day Fiancé" star of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls, according to the Knox County District Attorney's Office. Geoffrey Ian Paschel, 44, had been accused of assault by his former fiancée. During his two-day trial, Paschel claimed his ex-fiancée's injuries were...

90 Day Fiancé star Geoffrey Paschel was convicted of multiple crimes after an incident with his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson. The Office of the District Attorney General Charme P. Allen in Knox County, Tennessee, announced in a Friday, October 8, press release that Paschel, 44, was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls during a two-day trial. Judge Kyle Hixson revoked the reality star’s bond and ordered him into custody. Sentencing for the case is set to take place on December 3, 2021.
