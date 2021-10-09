CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

The Metallica Album That Left Lars Ulrich Least 'Bewildered'

By Martin Kielty
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lars Ulrich named the Metallica album that left him least “bewildered” in terms of what the band were thinking during the recording process. The drummer has previously said that each record is a moment in time, and he wouldn’t change anything. But he allowed that he sometimes asked himself what had been going through their minds when they made certain decisions – notably the controversial mix of …And Justice for All, which left the bass lines difficult to make out.

Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

