Rams CB Darious Williams has mild ankle sprain, LA has no other injuries vs Seahawks

SEATTLE — There are no losers in the Rams-Seahawks rivalry, at least not before kickoff. The Rams and Seahawks have met nine times in the four seasons that Sean McVay has been coaching against Pete Carroll. One team or the other has been in first place in the NFC West going into all but one of those games, and neither has been under .500. The division’s two most consistent winners are almost always fighting for western supremacy.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO