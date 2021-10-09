CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rams CB Darious Williams has mild ankle sprain, LA has no other injuries vs Seahawks

By HoldenCantor
turfshowtimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a tough physical 26-17 win against the divisional rival Seattle Seahawks, it seemed the Los Angeles Rams were getting banged up left and right. After being in a collision with Taylor Rapp in the fourth quarter, star cornerback Darious Williams was immediately ruled out. Head coach Sean McVay spoke with the media Friday to provide some good news for any fans worrying that they’d be without one of their premier corners going forward. He stated that Williams has an ankle sprain which was considered “mild” and there is no timetable for return.

www.turfshowtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
OCRegister

For Rams and Seahawks, old rivalry has new elements

SEATTLE — There are no losers in the Rams-Seahawks rivalry, at least not before kickoff. The Rams and Seahawks have met nine times in the four seasons that Sean McVay has been coaching against Pete Carroll. One team or the other has been in first place in the NFC West going into all but one of those games, and neither has been under .500. The division’s two most consistent winners are almost always fighting for western supremacy.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks: Thursday Night Football game thread!

The Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks, round one! In 2020 it took three rounds to decide the dominant team between these two. The Rams won two of the three last year and ended the Seahawks’ season in the wild card playoff game. Watch Thursday Night Football: Live on...
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams-Seahawks prediction: POINTS!

In Week 3 of the 2017 season, the third game of Sean McVay’s head coaching career, the Los Angeles Rams went to San Francisco to play football on a Thursday night. The Rams and 49ers were both feeling good about their new head coaches that season and Thursday Night Football pitted McVay against Kyle Shanahan, two coaches who would win the NFC over the next three years, branch out coaching trees, and revolutionize NFL offenses.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Sean McVay’s questionable decisions on 4th down could be costing the Rams

After a frustrating 37-20 loss against the Arizona Cardinals, the Los Angeles Rams look to bounce back onThursday night against another rival at the Seattle Seahawks. But on Sunday, head coach Sean McVay raised some eyebrows with his questionable decision-making and his lack of aggression in going for it in critical situations.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#La#The New York Giants#Dk Metcalf#Sony
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Owner Uses 1 Word To Describe Jon Gruden’s Comment

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
NFL
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bears trade with Dolphins to help Justin Fields, offense

In an attempt to bolster their anemic offense, the Chicago Bears got Justin Fields and the team’s attack some help by trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant. This, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. The move comes shortly after the Bears scored a 24-14 win over...
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears OLB Khalil Mack’s grudge against Raiders, Jon Gruden only grows

Khalil Mack’s relationship with the Raiders couldn’t be clearer: He thinks they undervalued him, and they’ve been determined to show him they were right. And Mack will never let that go. Regardless of how much time has passed, how little the Bears and Raiders have to do with each other...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Warning For Teams Playing The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have quickly proven that they have one of the best offenses in the NFL through the first three weeks of the 2021 season. With Dak Prescott back under center and a talented, deep group of skill players, the NFC East club is well positioned to keep pace in any shoot-out this year.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy