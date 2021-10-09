Rams CB Darious Williams has mild ankle sprain, LA has no other injuries vs Seahawks
In a tough physical 26-17 win against the divisional rival Seattle Seahawks, it seemed the Los Angeles Rams were getting banged up left and right. After being in a collision with Taylor Rapp in the fourth quarter, star cornerback Darious Williams was immediately ruled out. Head coach Sean McVay spoke with the media Friday to provide some good news for any fans worrying that they’d be without one of their premier corners going forward. He stated that Williams has an ankle sprain which was considered “mild” and there is no timetable for return.www.turfshowtimes.com
