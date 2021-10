On Sept. 11, 2001, as the nation dealt with one of the most difficult and shocking moments in its history, a mall was scheduled to open in Tampa. This was International Plaza. It would eventually become a destination, attracting both tourists and locals. But on that day, with the horrific news trickling in from Manhattan and Washington, D.C., and, not much later, a field in Pennsylvania, there was nothing to be happy about.

TAMPA, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO