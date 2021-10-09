Tri-County Diversity center to host multiple events

The inside of the Tri-County Diversity center in Marysville is pictured recently. Courtesy photo

Tri-County Diversity, a LGBTQIA+ nonprofit organization that represents Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties, will be hosting a series of events such as movie nights, virtual game nights and an art gallery during October in the Yuba-Sutter area.

“At Tri-County Diversity, everyone who enters through our doors or attends an event is considered a member,” said Ameya Scanlon, Tri-County Diversity youth program coordinator. “We are here to unite a community and provide education, resources, and support, to all in the community to be themselves.”

Tri-County Diversity provides resources, information, support and hosts events for the diverse communities in the area. The organization also holds LGBTQ+ and diversity presentations for all age levels in a variety of community settings to promote education and understanding. Tri-County Diversity has many groups within the organization, including the Tri-County Diversity youth group and the Tri-County Diversity young adult group.

“The youth group serves the LGTBQ+ community and its allies for ages 12-18,” said Scanlon. “We host two peer support meetings once a month and a social event for group members that they help plan and organize. We build leadership in adult living skills.”

According to Scanlon, the Tri-County Diversity youth group has about 100 members signed up and has 20-30 members show up on event days, depending on the event.

The Tri-County Diversity center, located at 201 D St. Suite L in Marysville, provides information on the LGBTQ+ community and how to be an ally and offers other supporting community resources for members.

The Tri-County Diversity center also includes a Pride shop with a variety of Pride items for sale like flags, stickers, jewelry and more. The center also has a display of artwork created by the LGBTQ+ community and its allies that are for sale. Every purchase from the center goes to help support the center’s mission of “uniting a community,” said Scanlon.

The first event the Tri-County Diversity center will be hosting is a diversity movie night and a fundraiser for their youth program. According to Scanlon, the movie “5B” was chosen to highlight October’s LGBT+ history month. The movie is an inspirational film honoring caretakers, nurses and community members, and how the LGBTQ+ community came together in support through comfort, protection and care of patients at Ward 5B in San Francisco during the height of the AIDS epidemic, said Scanlon. Diversity movie night will be on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the Lee Burrows Theatre in Marysville. This event is in-person and attendees must follow COVID-19 policies put in place by Yuba-Sutter Arts.

“We host a movie a month that has an LGBTQ or a general theme of acceptance and sometimes we highlight other groups of minorities,” said Scanlon.

For those who do not feel comfortable participating in-person, Tri-County Diversity will also be hosting a virtual game night on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. Previously, the youth virtual game night the organization held on Oct. 6 was a success, according to Scanlon.

“We were on Zoom. Everybody could see each other and interact,” said Scanlon. “It was really fun to interact and be social in a fun way. The kids got into it and we got to know each other through playing games.”

During game night, participants played a fun drawing game where members had to guess what the person was drawing. The upcoming virtual game night will be for ages 18 and higher and a variety of games will be played including JackBox games like Scribbles, BattleShip, Bingo, and more. If anyone is interested in joining the virtual game night, they can call or text (530) 763-2413 to request the Zoom link.

Call For LGBTQ+ Artists is an attempt to highlight artists by the Tri-County Diversity center and celebrate their work. All artist work is for sale in the Pride shop, said Scanlon. Artists receive a commission from every sale and the rest of the proceeds go to support the Tri-County Diversity center.

“Call For LGBTQ+ Artists also highlight and display artwork from LGBTQ+ artists in the local surrounding areas and the artwork is also for sale,” said Scanlon. “We’re constantly looking for art from the LGBTQ+ members and allies in the community to display and see the artwork.”

The Tri-County Diversity center is open on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like to have artwork displayed, email info@tricountydiversity.org with a short summary and 2-3 photos of the artwork.

“All our events are for the purpose of our model, which is uniting the community and part of that is providing a safe place where people can feel welcomed and feel themselves and feel included,” said Scanlon.