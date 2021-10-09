CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuba City, CA

Yuba City man sentenced to three years in prison for lewd act with a minor

By David Wilson / dwilson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago

A Yuba City man was sentenced to three years in state prison on Friday after pleading no contest to committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child 14 or 15 years old.

Brooks Burkhardt, 37, was arrested in June for sexual penetration with a foreign object, oral copulation with a person under 18, and committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child 14 or 15 years old. Burkhardt had previously been charged in February with two counts of committing lewd acts with a minor. Those charges were dismissed after the victims were not cooperative, according to Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Thomas Geddes.

Friday was Burkhardt’s preliminary hearing on the charges that allegedly took place in June. Geddes said after the victim testified in court that he had discussions with the defense and they agreed to a plea agreement for three years on the count of a lewd act with a minor. He will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years and will be placed on parole for approximately three years once he is released from prison.

“The victim did not elect to make a statement; she was just happy to resolve it and that the defendant was held accountable,” Geddes said in an email.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, coroner says

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. The grim details come as authorities continue to search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who was traveling with her before she died. Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County coroner, said the manner of death is still considered a homicide, backing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
Reuters

'Star Trek' actor Shatner poised for Blue Origin space jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Billionaire U.S. businessman Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin is set for its second suborbital tourism flight on Wednesday, with actor William Shatner - who embodied the promise of space travel on the "Star Trek" TV series and films - among the four-person all-civilian crew poised to blast off in Texas.
VAN HORN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuba City, CA
Crime & Safety
Sutter County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Sutter County, CA
City
Yuba City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Hill

US to open Canada, Mexico land borders for vaccinated travelers in November

The Biden administration is preparing to reopen the U.S.'s land borders with Canada and Mexico to fully vaccinated individuals traveling for nonessential reasons at some point in early November, according to senior administration officials. An official announcement will be made Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security that will amend...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Unsupported ‘sickout’ claims take flight amid Southwest woes

DALLAS (AP) — When Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather and air traffic control issues, unsupported claims blaming vaccine mandates began taking off. Conservative politicians and pundits, including Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, alleged the flight disruptions resulted from pilots and air...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Brooks Burkhardt
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
3K+
Followers
216
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy