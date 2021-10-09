Yuba City man sentenced to three years in prison for lewd act with a minor

A Yuba City man was sentenced to three years in state prison on Friday after pleading no contest to committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child 14 or 15 years old.

Brooks Burkhardt, 37, was arrested in June for sexual penetration with a foreign object, oral copulation with a person under 18, and committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child 14 or 15 years old. Burkhardt had previously been charged in February with two counts of committing lewd acts with a minor. Those charges were dismissed after the victims were not cooperative, according to Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Thomas Geddes.

Friday was Burkhardt’s preliminary hearing on the charges that allegedly took place in June. Geddes said after the victim testified in court that he had discussions with the defense and they agreed to a plea agreement for three years on the count of a lewd act with a minor. He will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years and will be placed on parole for approximately three years once he is released from prison.

“The victim did not elect to make a statement; she was just happy to resolve it and that the defendant was held accountable,” Geddes said in an email.