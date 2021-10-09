Yuba City man arrested for multiple alleged sex crimes against children

An investigation by the Yuba City Police Department led to a Yuba City man being arrested on Thursday for multiple alleged sex crimes against as many as three female minors, according to a YCPD news release.

David Wayne Mansfield, 62, was booked into Sutter County Jail for sexual penetration with a foreign object on a victim who could not provide consent, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, continuous sexual abuse of a child, oral copulation on a victim under 10 years old, and sodomy of a victim under 10 years old.

YCPD started an investigation into Mansfield in mid-September for the sexual assault of a female minor. The YCPD Investigations Unit determined a second female minor was also a victim of Mansfield. Both victims were known to Mansfield. The investigation found a potential third victim.

A warrant was issued and Mansfield was arrested on Thursday. The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with further information is being encouraged to call the YCPD Investigations Unit at 822-4675. As of late Friday, Mansfield remained in Sutter County Jail on $500,000 bail.