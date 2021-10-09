Juvenile hall construction paused

The construction site of the new Tri-County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility located at 938 14th St., Marysville, is pictured on Friday. David Wilson/Appeal-Democrat

Construction of the new Tri-County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility in Marysville has been paused since July pending State Fire Marshal approval of construction plans, according to Yuba County Administrative Director Perminder Bains.

The new facility is being built at 938 14th St., Marysville, across the street from the existing juvenile hall. The state is providing approximately $15.3 million and Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa counties are contributing around $6.1 million total, according to Appeal archives.

Yuba County spokesperson Russ Brown said initial work began in February and has so far reached the point of excavating the property, putting in the footings and the underground work to bring utilities in.

“So, pretty much everything that is needed before pouring the foundations,” Brown said in an email.

Bains said the State Fire Marshal reviews construction plans for public projects to make sure they comply with state-legislated requirements, particularly those that pertain to fire and life safety.

“Our contractor started construction in February and submitted plans in a timely manner, anticipating they would be reviewed and approved by the State Fire Marshal within a three-month time frame, which is the reasonable turnaround time,” Bains said in an email. “We are in October now, still awaiting approval.”

Prior to the pause, construction had been scheduled to be completed in July 2022 and the facility occupied by September 2022. Bains said the new completion date depends on the State Fire Marshal’s approval.

“The estimated completion date has been pushed back, so now completion depends on when the contractor can start back up,” Bains said. “We are quickly approaching the rainy season, which can delay the project even further.”

As of late Friday, Bains could not provide specifics on how much the pause has added to the overall construction costs. He said the project has been in the process for many years and has gone through many state agencies.

“The longer the project sits the more it costs to construct,” Bains said. “As it is, the project reduced in size prior to even starting construction due to the amount of years it sat waiting for approval from all the state agencies that are involved.”

The new 32-bed facility is designed to be safer, more secure, treatment-focused and provide a home-like environment for juveniles, staff, visitors, and volunteers. Due to increased costs, the scope of the project changed. The square footage was reduced and 16 beds, a whole pod, was removed from the original design, according to Appeal archives.

Brown said the Administrative Services Department received fire marshal comments back on the plans this week and are now working to respond to a number of questions.