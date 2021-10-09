Student found with loaded gun at Feather River Academy School
A male juvenile student was arrested on Friday after bringing a loaded 9 mm firearm to Feather River Academy School, according to a Yuba City Police Department news release.
At around 9 a.m., officers responded to the school for a male student found in possession of a loaded firearm. An investigation determined that the student came to school with the loaded firearm in his backpack. School officials discovered the firearm after a metal detector alerted them to a suspicious object. School officials searched the backpack and found the firearm. Officials detained the student and called YCPD, according to the release.
The student was arrested and booked into Yuba-Sutter Juvenile Hall for carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm on school grounds. The student’s parents were notified and the school was not placed on lockdown on Friday. According to YCPD, this appears to be an isolated incident.
