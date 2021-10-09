CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuba City, CA

Student found with loaded gun at Feather River Academy School

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago

A male juvenile student was arrested on Friday after bringing a loaded 9 mm firearm to Feather River Academy School, according to a Yuba City Police Department news release.

At around 9 a.m., officers responded to the school for a male student found in possession of a loaded firearm. An investigation determined that the student came to school with the loaded firearm in his backpack. School officials discovered the firearm after a metal detector alerted them to a suspicious object. School officials searched the backpack and found the firearm. Officials detained the student and called YCPD, according to the release.

The student was arrested and booked into Yuba-Sutter Juvenile Hall for carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm on school grounds. The student’s parents were notified and the school was not placed on lockdown on Friday. According to YCPD, this appears to be an isolated incident.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Appeal-Democrat

Wildfire leads to evacuations at Beale

A wildfire that started around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Beale Air Force Base led to a partial evacuation of base housing, west of Camp Beale Highway, according to a base news release. The base fire department with the assistance of Cal Fire and other local fire departments responded to the...
WHEATLAND, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
3K+
Followers
216
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy