While fishing out of Kodiak Alaska, I dropped my Gopro down in a spot where we'd been catching lots of good Lingcod and Rockfish. I could see this large lump covered with fish on the fishfinder, and I figured it to be a rocky reef like many others in the area. Imagine my surprise when I checked the footage at the end of the day and found that there was clearly a shipwreck down there, one of some substantial size???

