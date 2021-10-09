Man injured in shots fired incident on Gray Avenue

A man suffered gunshot wounds during an altercation in the 900 block of Gray Avenue on Monday, according to a Yuba City Police Department news release.

At around 4:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of shots fired. They located a 21-year-old man who had suffered gunshot wounds. It was determined that a physical altercation took place in a parking lot, and during the altercation, shots were fired. The victim was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout where he was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect has not been located and the weapon has not been recovered as of late Friday, according to the release.

During the investigation, Micah Arciba, 19, of Yuba City, was identified as being with the victim at the time of the shooting. YCPD contacted Arciba near his residence in the 800 block of Cooper Avenue and during a probation search of the residence officers found an illegal shotgun. Arciba was arrested and booked into jail for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possessing a short-barreled shotgun. He appeared in court on Wednesday for his arraignment and was released on his own recognizance after pleading not guilty.

Arciba is scheduled to return to Sutter County Superior Court on Oct. 13. His preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. The investigation is still ongoing related to the shooting and anyone with information is being encouraged to contact YCPD at 822-4675.