Local police departments receive OTS grants for safety programs

The Yuba City Police Department and Marysville Police Department each received grants from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

YCPD received $92,500 and MPD received $61,000, which will go toward the roll out of police traffic services programs to deter dangerous and illegal driving behaviors that increase the risk of crashes in the community. The grant will pay for DUI checkpoints and patrols, enforcement of the state’s hands-free cell phone law, bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement, enforcement of operations focused on violations that cause crashes, community education presentations on traffic safety, and officer training and/or recertification, according to department news releases.

“This funding allows us to provide necessary traffic enforcement measures with the goal of reducing serious injury and fatal crashes on our roads,” YCPD Chief Brian Baker said via the release.

The grant programs will run through September 2022. Funding for these programs was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.