CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marysville, CA

Local police departments receive OTS grants for safety programs

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago

The Yuba City Police Department and Marysville Police Department each received grants from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

YCPD received $92,500 and MPD received $61,000, which will go toward the roll out of police traffic services programs to deter dangerous and illegal driving behaviors that increase the risk of crashes in the community. The grant will pay for DUI checkpoints and patrols, enforcement of the state’s hands-free cell phone law, bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement, enforcement of operations focused on violations that cause crashes, community education presentations on traffic safety, and officer training and/or recertification, according to department news releases.

“This funding allows us to provide necessary traffic enforcement measures with the goal of reducing serious injury and fatal crashes on our roads,” YCPD Chief Brian Baker said via the release.

The grant programs will run through September 2022. Funding for these programs was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Appeal-Democrat

Yuba City Parks and Recreation Commission reviews plans for new park

The Yuba City Parks and Recreation Commission met Monday and reviewed design plans for a new park planned to be built on Harter Parkway. Community Services Director Brad McIntire presented plans to commissioners and said the project currently has a funding shortfall. The estimated cost of the project is around $2.8 million and the city has a little under $2 million in funding available. City council approved the project to go out for bid and the contract is expected to be awarded in November. McIntire said the project could be trimmed down if no additional funding sources are found and the cost ends up being around the $2.8 million estimate.
YUBA CITY, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
3K+
Followers
216
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy