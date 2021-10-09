Friday's Scores

With six games on this week's high school football slate, and four matchups being hosted in the Ocala area, there's no shortage of football action tonight. Friday night is highlighted by a cross-county matchup between the North Marion Colts and Dunnellon Tigers at Ned Love Field in Dunnellon at 7:30. Both the Tigers and the Colts are looking to extend win streaks.

OCALA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO