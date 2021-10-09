Read THIS Before Using the NEW Genie Planning Tool in Disney World
Disney Genie, the new planning service on My Disney Experience, is launching on October 19th!. The service will have things like a new system replacing FastPass+, personal assistant features, and customized itineraries. Disney Genie could have a huge impact on your trip to Disney World, so before it officially goes live, let’s take a closer look at everything we know about this service and all the details Disney has shared so far.www.disneyfoodblog.com
Comments / 0