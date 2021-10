Disney World is launching the new Genie+ system on October 19th! This new service is replacing the previous FastPass+ system in the parks!. Genie+ costs $15 per ticket, per day, and it allows guests to reserve rides to skip the line at, essentially like they did with FastPass+, except you will now enter these attractions using the new Lightning Lanes, which are just the FastPass+ lanes with a new name. Before, Disney only announced a few of the rides that would be eligible, but now, we have a complete list of the rides that will be included with the new Genie+ system.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO