Megan Fox debuts silver hairstyle and upsets fans: ‘the Kardashian’s got to her’

By Jovita Trujillo
 4 days ago
THE DEVIL’S DAUGHTER Megan Fox debuts silver hairstyle and upsets fans: ‘the Kardashian’s got to her’

The comments in Megan Fox’s latest Instagram post prove that some people don’t read the caption. On October 8th the actress shared a first look at her character in the upcoming film “Johnny and Clyde” and it’s pretty obvious that she is rocking a wig. “This is what the devil’s daughter looks like,” she captioned the pic along with the hashtag #JohnnyAndClyde and ”Coming Spring 2022.” Despite the explanation, people thought she really dyed her hair and began leaving comments, with many comments about the Kardashians. “Damn the Kardashians got to her” read the top comment with over 6 thousand likes. “Wait I thought this was Kim Kardashian…” another wrote.

Megan Fox will play a crime boss in Johnny and Clyde

Fox and Kourtney Kardashian have become Hollywood besties thanks to their rock-star boyfriends Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker. Along with the Kardashian comments were people protective of her brunette hair, “This better be a wig or I am suing whoever did this to you, Queen,” one user wrote. Others wrote, “a sad day for brunettes everywhere,” and “Dark hair looks much better on you!”

Hopefully, the costume designer for Johnny & Clyde that came up with Fox’s look doesn’t get too hurt by the comments. It was revealed last month that the actress would star in the thriller alongside the All American Rejects frontman Tyson Ritter. Fox will star as a crime boss in the new take on the famous Bonnie and Clyde story and Ritter will play her head of security.

Tyson Ritter and Megan Fox will star in the upcoming thriller

Produced by Chad A. Verdi’s Verdi Productions. The plot synopsis reads: “Johnny and Clyde are two serial killers who are madly in love and on an endless crime spree. They have their sights set on robbing a prosperous casino - owned by crime boss Alana [Fox] and guarded by an ancient slayer that she commands [Ritter].” The movie is currently in production in Rhode Island.

